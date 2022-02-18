Senior TV journalist Athar Mateen shot dead in Karachi

On Friday, unidentified armed men shot a local news channel’s senior journalist Athar Mateen near Haideri in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi.

However, Athar Mateen received three to four bullets on his body which caused his death. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to the initial details, SSP Central said that Athar Mateen was driving his car while he hit the motorcycle of dacoits who looted a citizen. The dacoits opened fire on his car in a rage. Mateen received bullets and got injured. But he kept on driving and reached the hospital in an injured state.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain strongly condemned the killing of the senior journalist and expressed deep grief and sorrow .