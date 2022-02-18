Peshawar Zalmi post above 200 to test depleted Islamabad United

LAHORE: Relentless stroke-play from wicket-keeper batter Muhammad Haris and a calculated innings from Shoaib Malik ensured that the Peshawar Zalmi post a total above 200 to challenge the depleted Islamabad United side. PZ scored 206-8.

Muhammad Haris reaped the fruit of his hard work and played an incredible inning at the top of the order and paved the way for a big total. Harris scored 50 off 18 balls which is the third fastest of the HBL PSL 7 behind Alex Hales and Tim David.

Zazai, who is known for his power-hitting ability, looked awestruck by the aggressive stroke-play from his partner Muhammad Haris who mauled Islamabad United bowlers to all parts of the park. Hazratullah Zazai 13 (12) departed early when he was caught along on by de Lange off Liam Dawson.

Yasir Khan has dropped the first ball due to a lack of communication between point fielder Musa Khan and wicket-keeper Azam Khan but he scored 35 off 24 balls Shoaib Malik served as the anchor who provided stability to the Peshawar Zalmi innings and ensured they did not lose their way in pursuit of quick runs. Rutherford, Livingstone, and Ben Cutting could not make big contributions.

Faheem Ashraf 4-0-33-3 and Waqas Maqsood 4-0-34-2 were the most successful bowlers for the Islamabad United but Musa Khan was put to cleaners by Muhammad Haris and he was taken off the attack by stand-in captain Asif Ali after he conceded 33 in two overs. However, the United bowlers put brakes to the run flow towards the close and conceded only 22 runs in the last three overs of the Zalmi innings.

Islamabad United conceded only 41 runs in the last five overs which will keep their hopes alive of overhauling the total with finishers like Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf in the team.

The finish by Peshawar Zalmi batters was quite the reverse of the start of innings as they could score only 106-7 in 12.2 overs although Zalmis had scored 100 off only 7.4 overs.

Islamabad United made five changes to the side which won against Karachi Kings due to injury and call to national duty. Skipper Shadab Khan and fast bowler Zeeshan Zameer had to sit out due to injury while Alex Hales had to fly home for national duty. While Hasan Ali and Muhammad Akhlaq were also rested.