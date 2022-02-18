Beautiful vintage travel poster collection showing Loch Lomond and Boston of yesteryear

A stunning selection of vintage ski, travel and advertising posters are tipped to sell for $900,000. The colourful posters, spanning the 1890s through to the 1950s, promote the halcyon days of European winter holidays. One 1895 advert for a Boston bicycle manufacturer, the Overman Wheel Company, is expected to fetch $12,000, while another – comedically plugging Irish stout brand Guinness – is valued at $1,000. There are also examples that celebrate the jewels in the crown of British tourism, including scenic Loch Lomond. Other posters promote the British steel industry in the late 1940s, the British Empire exhibition in 1924 and seeing Britain by rail in the 1940s. One of the earliest posters in the sale is an 1897 French advertisement for Biscuits Lefevre-Utile – it’s valued at $10,000. The posters, which have been consigned by different collectors, will go under the hammer with Swann Galleries, of New York.













