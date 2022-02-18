PSX dips 243 points on Moscow-Kiev tension, inflationary concerns

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained bearish in another low-volume session on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 243.70 points (-0.53 percent) to close at 45,441.10 points.

The market opened on a negative note and remained in the negative territory for almost the entire session. The negative sentiments stemmed from the speculations regarding hike in inflation owing to increase in prices of petroleum products, which kept the market down. Moreover, investors remained cautious due to concerns over Russia-Ukraine tension, as the speculations regarding rising tensions again also dampened the market sentiments.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 458.04 points, showing an intraday high of 45,716.89 points and a low of 45,258.85 points. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 165.5 points (-0.53 percent) to close at 31,143.02 points, while KMI All Share Islamic Index shed 117.76 points (-0.52 percent) to close at 22,477.57 points.

A total of 361 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 103 closed up, shares of 235 closed down while shares of 23 companies remained unchanged. Out of 94 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 28 closed up, 64 closed down and two remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes increased by 7.55 million to 152.86 million shares. Total volumes traded for the KSE-100 Index decreased by 14.33 million to 63.81 million shares. The number of total trades increased by 14,834 to 78,936, while the value traded increased by Rs0.64 billion to Rs4.78 billion. Overall, market capitalisation decreased by Rs41.29 billion.

Among scrips, WTL topped the volumes with 16.16 million shares, followed by HUMNL (14.44 million) and TELE (10.47 million). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes included WTL, HUMNL, TELE, KEL and UNITY, which formed around 37 percent of total volumes.

In terms of rupee, BHAT remained the top gainer and witnessed an increase of Rs87.88 (7.5 percent) per share, closing at Rs1,259.63, whereas the runner-up was SCL, the share price of which climbed up by Rs20.3 (7.5 percent) to Rs291.13. AWTX remained the top loser in terms of rupee and witnessed a decrease of Rs138.01 (7.5 percent) per share, closing at Rs1,702.22, followed by PRET, the share price of which declined by Rs58.8 (7.5 percent) to close at Rs725.2 per share.

The sectors taking the index towards south were fertilizer with 56 points, power generation & distribution (42 points), investment banks/ investment companies/ securities companies (37 points), food & personal care products (23 points) and commercial banks (22 points). The most points taken off the index were by ENGRO which stripped the index of 82 points followed by HUBC (30 points), DAWH (30 points), UNITY (17 points) and ABL (16 points).

The sectors taking the index towards north were automobile assembler with 10 points and real estate investment trust, close-end mutual fund and cable & electrical goods (one point each). The most points added to the index were by EFERT which contributed 15 points followed by MTL, HBL and BAFL (9 points each) and FFC (8 points).