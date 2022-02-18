ECC okays cost estimates for urea import, priority berthing of vessels

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has approved the cost estimates for import of urea as well as priority berthing of the urea vessels.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over the ECC meeting on Thursday.

The ECC after deliberation on a summary presented by the Ministry of Industries and Production on fixation of imported urea price approved the cost estimates for import of urea amounting to Rs12.345 billion on cost sharing basis among the federal and provincial governments on 50:50 basis.

The ministry submitted another summary on grant of arrival/priority berthing of Trading Corporation of Pakistan’s urea vessels at Karachi Port Trust (KPT). Considering the urgent requirement of urea in the country, the ECC approved the proposal. The ECC discussed in detail a summary presented by Ministry of Industries and Production regarding uninterrupted supply of oxygen gas in the country for medical purposes and approved duty and tax exemption to products/goods i.e oxygen gas, oxygen gas cylinder and cryogenic oxygen tanks for health sector up to June 2022 to cope with the fifth wave of Covid-19 in the country.

The ECC also considered and approved a summary submitted by the Finance Division on expansion of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme throughout Pakistan.

The ECC also considered and gave principal approval on a summary presented by the Ministry of Defence Production for extending the Defence Credit Line Facility of US $50 million to Sri Lanka to enhance bilateral defence and security cooperation. The ECC also considered and approved a number of proposals of supplementary/technical supplementary grants submitted by different ministries/divisions.