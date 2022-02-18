Footwear exports rise 13.45pc to $85.4m in 7 months

The footwear exports witnessed an increase of 13.45 percent during the first seven months (July-January) of the current financial year 2021-22 as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan exported footwear worth $85.406 million during July- January 2021-22 against the exports of $75.283 million during July- January 2020-21, showing growth of 13.45 percent. In terms of quantity, the exports of footwear also increased by 2.37 percent by going up from 9,613,000 pairs to 9,841,000 pairs, according to the data.

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear rose by 8.89 percent as it surged from $63.119 million last year to $68.733 million during the current year. The canvas footwear exports of the country stood at $ 0.376 million during the current year against $ 0.210 million during last year, showing an increase of 79.05 percent.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear goods increased by 36.32 percent during the period under review as these went up from $11.955 million last year to $16.297 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the footwear export increased by 20.51 percent during the month of January 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The footwear exports during January 2022 were recorded at $12.648 million against the export of $10.495 million in January 2021.

During the period under review, the leather and canvas footwear export also rose by 15.77 and 100 percent respectively. In addition, the exports of all other footwear commodities increased by 30.66 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear however decreased by 9.78 percent during January 2022 as compared to the exports of $14.019 million in December 2021, the PBS data revealed. On a month-on-month basis, the exports of leather footwear decreased by 18.68 percent while canvas and other footwear exports increased by 2057.14 percent and 27.54 percent respectively.