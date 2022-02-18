Shipping activity at Port Qasim

The following ships arrived at Port Qasim on Tuesday, where six ships namely, Teera Bhum, America, Southern Robin, Gas Lotus, Lucy Ocean and Tectus carrying Containers, Chemicals, Wheat and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Terminal, Grain Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively. Meanwhile three more ships, UACC Ibn Al-Haitham, Glory Harvest and Sakizaya Elegance carrying Gasoline, Petroleum gas and Soya bean also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day. PQA berths were engaged by 11 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Archimidis, Philo Xenia, Broog and Gas Lotus left the port on Thursday morning, while three more ships IVS Pinehurst, Teera Bhum and America are expected to sail from PQEPT and QICT on today in the afternoon. A cargo volume of 155,881 tonnes, comprising 95,877 tonnes imports cargo and 60,004 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,434 Containers (1,156 TEUs Imports and 3,434 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.













