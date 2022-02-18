POS monitoring room set up in LTO Karachi

The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi has established a fully automated, computerised and advanced control room to implement the POS (Point of Sale) scheme, announced by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The control room team will monitor the real-time activity of tier-1 retailers on a daily basis and will register complaints for non-implementation of POS scheme or non-issuance of POS generated invoices. The team will receive information, complaints from general public or higher authorities through telephone, email or post, regarding non-implementation of POS or non-availability of POS scheme at any retail outlet of any taxpayer. The information will be shared with the concerned enforcement zone wherever necessary for their help and necessary action as per law and procedure. The rapid response team will conduct inspection of outlets of taxpayers and ensure the implementation of POS scheme. After the visit of the business premises of the retailer and thorough examination of the information and complaint received, the team through the focal person of POS will submit a visit report in this office depicting the entire activity of the visit.













