FBR notifies rules for sealing tier-1 retail outlets

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has notified rules for sealing and de-sealing of tier-1 business outlets.

In this regard the FBR has issued SRO 252/2022 to make amendments in the Sales Tax Rules, 2006. Through the amendments, a new chapter has been introduced namely, ‘Procedure for Sealing and De-sealing of Business Premises of Tier-1 Retailers.’

The FBR said that the new chapter shall apply to the following persons, namely: any person who is integrated for monitoring, tracking, reporting or recording of sales, production and similar business transactions with the board or its computerized system, conducts such transactions in a manner so as to avoid monitoring, tracking, reporting or recording such transactions, or issue an invoice which does not carry the prescribed invoice number or barcode or QR code or bears duplicate invoice number or counterfeit barcode or QR code; and any person who is required to integrate his business as stipulated under sub-section (9A) of Section 3 read with sub-section 43A of Section 2 but fails to get himself registered under the Act, and if registered, fails to integrate in the manner as required under the law and rules made thereunder.

According to procedure for sealing of business premises of integrated Tier-1 retailers, the business premises of such person shall be liable to be sealed in the manner prescribed under: the commissioner Inland Revenue, in whose territorial jurisdiction the business premises of Tier-1 retailer is located, may initiate proceedings for sealing of the business premises on the basis of information that such person was found involved in the issuance of tax invoice that does not carry the invoice number or QR Code as prescribed, bears duplicate invoice number or counterfeit QR Code, the invoice is defaced, or there is any other evidence of tampering.

The information referred may be required in the following manner: (i) reported as unverified on ‘Tax Asaan’ application or POS Dashboard; (ii) physically available or acquired through mystery shopping as referred in sub-section 2 of section 56 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990; or (iii) Through any other reliable source. The Commissioner Inland Revenue concerned shall verify any invoice through invoice number or QR code before declaring it unverified;

Where the commissioner Inland Revenue has evidence as provided, that a Tier-1 retailer has either issued three unverified invoices in a day or five unverified invoices in seven days against a single STRN, the Commissioner Inland Revenue shall seek the approval of the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue in writing for sealing of the retailer’s business premises besides mentioning the team of officers and officials that shall carry out the process of sealing of the said business premises:

Provided in case the unverified invoices belong to a business premises of Tier-1 retailer having jurisdiction in some other field formation, the commissioner Inland Revenue concerned shall seek approval from the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue in whose jurisdiction the integrated Tier-1 retailer falls besides mentioning the team of officers and officials that shall carry out the process of sealing of the said business premises;