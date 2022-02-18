With series in the bag, Australia take on Sri Lanka in fourth T20I today

MELBOURNE: With the emphatic six-wicket win in Canberra, Australia wrapped up the T20I series against Sri Lanka in straight sets, making the last two matches at the MCG dead rubbers. Australia revamped their line-up on Tuesday and are set to again experiment in Melbourne on Friday (today) as they start preparing for a T20 World Cup title defence on home soil. Fringe players Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar and Daniel Sams performed well, underlining Australia’s depth in their attack, but the batting has failed to really click this series. Skipper Aaron Finch, who moved down to No. 3 in a bid to arrest a form slump, batted determinedly with 35, but his trademark clean hitting has still been missing.

Australia will be aiming for a complete performance and further dominate a short-handed Sri Lanka, who produced a disappointing effort at Manuka Oval after a gutsy performance earlier. Their batting has been mostly strangled by Australia’s disciplined attack and been too reliant on Pathum Nissanka at the top. Sri Lanka had bowled and caught well earlier, but rued a sloppy effort in the field in Canberra, where they dropped many chances as the series quickly slipped away from them. The tourists will need to sharpen every aspect of their game, otherwise they could be staring down the barrel of a 5-0 series defeat.

After being named MVP of the recent BBL season, Ben McDermottwas given an opportunity at the top of the order with David Warner resting. The 27-year-old grabbed his chance in the opening match with his first half-century at international level, but has missed out since, even registering a golden duck in Canberra. It means McDermott’s overall T20I record is still modest, with an average of 15.66 and strike rate of 96.70 across 18 innings. Given a sustained run at his favoured opening role, the Hurricanes star will be hoping to light up the MCG in a way reminiscent of his belligerent batting in the BBL. Given Finch’s struggles, McDermott knows he has a couple of opportunities left in this series to apply serious heat on the selectors.

Kusal Mendis was understandably rusty in his return on Tuesday after missing the opening two matches because of Covid-19. He made just 4 from 11 balls and tamely spooned a return catch to Agar. It was his first T20I match since last June, as he copped a lengthy ban for breaching Covid-19 protocols during Sri Lanka’s tour of England mid last year. Mendis has a middling T20I record, averaging just 18.06 from 30 matches, but his class is undeniable and he shores up a misfiring Sri Lanka batting order. With Australia’s frontline quicks missing, Mendis should fancy his chances of compiling a decent knock, having passed 15 just twice in his last ten T20I innings.

The pace trio Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc did not travel to Melbourne and will be rested for the last two matches of the series ahead of the tour of Pakistan. Steven Smith remains on the sidelines as he recovers from concussion, sustained last Sunday. Quick Jhye Richardson, who is being rested for the Pakistan tour, is set to play his first match since starring in Perth Scorchers’ BBL triumph last month. Having surprisingly been used as an opener, Agar could remain in the role with Finch likely to stay at No. 3. Sri Lanka are set to remain without star allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga and quick Binura Fernando, who remain in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. Quick Nuwan Thushara is in doubt after suffering a side strain seven balls into his spell on Tuesday.