West Indies seek consistency to stay alive as second India T20I today

KOLKATA : Having sleepwalked their way through the ODIs, West Indies posed a tougher challenge to India in the first T20I, even though they ended up on the losing side. Now, they are in a must-win situation on Friday (today) to keep the series alive and build from their gains from the home series win against England. High on explosive power, they bat deep and have enough utility cricketers whose games are tailor-made for the format. They have so far been let down by inconsistency, which they need to address quickly.

They have carefully tried to balance potential versus performance. The inclusion of Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers, both of whom offer all-round depth, are perfect examples. Not traditionally known for their T20 game, the pair has had to put in solid performances for two seasons to get here. Without Andre Russell, they have built their lower order by backing Odean Smith and Fabian Allen. It’s time for them to repay the faith. India are rediscovering a winning formula in T20Is. They are finally beginning to show signs of moving away from their safety-first approach. On Wednesday, Rohit Sharma laid down the marker with his 40 off 19 for the rest of the line-up to follow.

Things are beginning to fall into place. Suryakumar Yadav’s calming presence in the middle order, Venkatesh Iyer’s finishing, the emergence of Ravi Bishnoi and the return of Yuzvendra Chahal all bode well. Virat Kohli hasn’t had the runs, but his presence within the group has remained unchanged. The team management isn’t fretting over his lack of big runs. Friday is another opportunity for India to get it all together and seal the series.

Kyle Mayers has been part of the CPL since 2013 but has managed 200 or more runs in just one CPL season, in 2020. Initially seen mostly as a long-format player, Mayers has made massive improvements to his fitness and power-hitting over the past two seasons, something Kieron Pollard touched upon prior to the series. His handy medium pace also gives the team an extra bowling option and a head start. In the first T20I, he looked in excellent nick, making 31 breezy runs before falling to a marginal lbw call. He would want to cement his spot as a T20I opener in the next two games.

Venkatesh Iyer’s IPL success has been as an opener, but the team management sees him as a finisher currently, and he did his chances no harm with a quickfire and unbeaten 24 off 13 balls to see off the chase with Suryakumar. He lost his ODI place after just two outings in South Africa but has an opportunity to establish himself in the shortest format with a few handy performances like the one on Wednesday.

India will probably make one forced change if the swelling on Deepak Chahar’s wrists rules him out. He got hit while fielding a Pollard pull and left the field immediately. He didn’t return to complete his full quota of overs. India have a like-for-like replacement in Shardul Thakur. Jason Holder got hit on the chest during training prior to the opening T20I and was rested. The team management expects him to be fit for Friday. He could slot in for allrounder Akeal Hosein.