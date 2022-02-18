Newage/Master Paints qualify for final

LAHORE: Newage Cables/Master Paints qualified for the main final while HN booked berth in the subsidiary final after winning their respective matches of the Punjab Cup Polo Tournament at Lahore Polo Club Ground here on Thursday. Heroics of Gonzalo Deltour and Vieri Antinori helped Newage Cables/Master Paints outpace Master Paints by 5-3 to qualify for the main final. Both Gonzalo Deltour and Vieri Antinori played superb polo as they hammered three and two goals respectively. They were also ably assisted by their teammates Adnan Jalil Azam and Raja Temur Nadeem. From Master Paints, Marcos Panelo and Bilal Haye succeeded in converting two and one goal respectively but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their side.

Newage Cables/Master Paints dominated the match right from the word go as they thrashed in three back-to-back goals to gain a healthy 3-0 lead. Master Paints bounced back well and banged in two back-to-back goals to reduce the margin to 3-2 but just before end of the second chukker, Newage/Master Paints converted one more to stretch their lead to 4-2. They added one more goal in their tally in the third chukker to enhance their lead to 5-2 while in the fourth and last chukker, Master Paints pumped in one goal but Newage Cables/Master Paints won the match 5-3.

Earlier the first match of the day proved to be a thrilling encounter, where HN defeated Pebble Breaker/Colony by a narrow margin of 6-5. Juan Maria Ruiz emerged as hero of the day from HN as he cracked a classic quarter while veteran polo star Raja Sami Ullah banged in a beautiful brace from the winning team. From Pebble Breaker/Colony, Julio Novillo Astrada hammered a hat-trick and Ramiro Zavalette and Bilal Noon struck one goal apiece.

Both teams were off to a flying start as both fought well against each other and converted two goals each to level the score at 2-2 by the end of the first chukker. HN added one more in their tally in the second chukker to take a slight 3-2 lead. The third chukker was evenly poised as both the teams scored one goal each with HN still enjoying 4-3 lead. The fourth and last chukker also saw both the teams matching fire-with-fire and converting two goals each but with a one-goal lead (6-5), HN emerged as triumphant and made into the subsidiary final.