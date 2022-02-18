Broken Valieva falls out of medal places as team-mate wins gold

BEIJING: Teenager Kamila Valieva finished fourth in the women’s figure skating at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday as a doping scandal engulfing the pre-Games favourite appeared to take its toll. Her Russian team-mate Anna Shcherbakova took gold after the 15-year-old Valieva produced an error-filled performance and was left distraught at the end of her free programme. Another Russian, Alexandra Trusova, took silver, and Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto won bronze. All eyes had been on Valieva, who was in pole position after topping the short programme on Tuesday and had been expected to add the singles title to the team crown she led Russia to before the doping controversy erupted. The International Olympic Committee had said that for the first time in Olympic history, no medals would be awarded if Valieva finished in the top three because she could yet be punished for taking the banned substance trimetazidine. In the end, that was not a factor as Valieva, dressed in black and red, fell several times. The teenager had her head in her hands on the ice and then seemed to break down as she waited to hear her score. It was the latest chapter in a saga which began when a sample from December 25 tested positive for trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina but which is banned for athletes by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) because it can boost endurance. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled during the Games that Valieva could continue to skate in the Olympics, but it did not absolve her of doping and the investigation looks set to rumble on well after the action ends in Beijing. There will be no medal ceremony during these Games for the team event because of Valieva’s involvement. The doping affair has focused attention once more on Russian athletes’ at Olympic Games. They are taking part in Beijing under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee because Russia as a country is serving a two-year ban as punishment for a state-sponsored doping programme.













