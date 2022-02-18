Mansha Pasha finally takes her revenge from Aagha Ali

Actor Mansha Pasha finally took her revenge from co-celebrity Aagha Ali and its video is viral on social media platforms.

Mansha Pasha, the wife of social activist/lawyer Jibran Nasir, posted a funny video of Aagha Ali which sees Instagram filters. The actor said that this was for posting humorous pictures of the stars without their permission.

“Aagha’s best look yet,” the text on the video read.

Mansha Pasha – who is known for her superb performance as an antagonist in Surkh Chandni – is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on the social media platform with at least a million followers. She regularly shares pictures of her family and projects’ BTS.

Earlier, the celebrity got thousands of likes from the users after sharing pictures of her in a white knitted turtle neck with a matching puffer jacket. She fame paired the western look with dainty jewellery and minimal makeup, not to skip her sharp winged liner.

The viral images see the actor wearing a beautiful white outfit while posing for the camera. They have received thousands of likes by Instagram users including celebrities Areeba Habib and Armeena Rana Khan.

Apart from sharing visuals of her projects, she also takes to social media platforms for highlight social issues and also in the fashion industry.