Suhana says ‘love u’ as Ananya sings ‘Gehraiyaan’

Ananya Panday is emerging to be one of the most popular actors in the current generation of Bollywood actors.

Although only a few films old, Ananya has managed to be in the limelight and even earn a huge fan following on social media, where she keeps an active presence. Ananya’s latest film Gehraiyaan which released on the 11th of this month, has been the talk of the town. Apart from her, it stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. On Wednesday, Ananya took to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself in which she can be seen singing the title track of Gehraiyaan.

On Wednesday, Ananya took to her Instagram account and shared a reel in which she shared her rendition of the ‘Gehraiyaan’ title track. Ananya sang the slow-paced song really well, which has been originally crooned by Ankur Tewari, OAFF, Lothika, and Savera. Sharing the video on the ‘gram, Ananya captioned it, “Hope this isn’t marz but dawa for you FULLY aware that I’m not a singer from any angle but I’m just obsessed with this song like everyone else pliz b nice #GehraiyaanOnPrime, watch now!

As soon as Ananya shared the video on Instagram, it was flooded with a lot of likes and comments. Amid many comments from fans, there were comments by the actress’ BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor as well. Suhana’s comment read, “wow love u”. While Shanaya wrote, “ananbananas so good”.

Ananya’s Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi also left a comment, which had a mic emoji, a surprised face emoji, and a fire emoji.