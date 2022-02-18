Hadiqa drops music video for ‘Rasta Bhool Gaye’ from ‘Vasl’

Singer-turned actor and melodious queen Hadiqa Kiani announced the release of her second music video from upcoming album ‘Vasl’

Kiani, who recently gained fame from her character ‘Mehru’, shared her joy on receiving overwhelming support from fans on the launch of her music video.

“Rasta Bhool Gaye is streaming on YouTube now. I am honestly overwhelmed by the amount of support we have seen in this song and video; it means a lot to me and my team. Without any corporate sponsorship, purchased views or large campaigns we have already amassed over 100,000 views in less then one day”.

“I truly appreciate each and every one of you who continue to support original Pakistani music. I can’t even wait to release more music this year”, the singer-songwriter shared through her official Instagram account”.

While talking about the experience to explore life through songs, ‘Dobara’ actress further added “This song was written by my mother over 25 years ago but the lyrics still resonate. Life is all about the journey to find your purpose, sometimes we stray or have to take different paths, but these moments are all a part of our journey”.

The second single from the album titled ‘Rasta Bhool Gaye’ has been shot at the historic Lahore railway station.

Dil Janiya singer aims to explore the roots of her music through the music album Vasl, reproducing her original compositions from the start of her career for the next generation of Pakistani listeners.

“The organic eastern structure of the album aims to create an atmosphere of ease, comfort and peace,” says the official description of ‘Vasl’.