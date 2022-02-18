Salman Khan and Katrina resume shoot for Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have resumed shoot for action movie Tiger 3 in Delhi.

Tiger 3 is part of the popular and highly successful film franchise Tiger. The first movie titled Ek Tha Tiger was released in 2012. It was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Both films starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and were huge commercial successes despite a mixed critical response.

After many delays, Salman and Katrina are finally back on the sets of Tiger 3. They are currently shooting in Delhi, according to reports by Indian media. A few photos from the set have even made it to social media.

Tiger 3 was extensively shot in Russia, Austria and Turkey in 2021. Salman is reprising the role of Indian spy Avinash Singh Tiger Rathore and Katrina Kaif will continue as Zoya, Tiger’s wife and a former ISI agent.

Tiger 3 is reportedly starring Emraan Hashmi as well.