Bella and Gigi send fans wild as model sisters leave nothing to imagine in new shoot

Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella set pulses racing as they posed with only handbags and nothing else in a racy styling session for a brand.

The supermodel sisters have transformed into glamour models with their new photos that left fans awe-struck.

Bella Hadid and Gigi, who are loved for their fit physique and charming looks, posed with little more than a £1,530 Mini Medusa tote bag and their wavy tresses to preserve their modesty in amazing images.

Gigi, who welcomed her first daughter Khai with British musician Zayn Malik in 2020, showcased her incredible figure in the revealing shoot as she and her younger sister Bella were tempted to enjoy an apple.

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s new photos left their fans divided as some showered love while others expressed shock over their new adventure. Bella and Gigi used their long locks to cover their modesty as they were out of dress for the shoot.