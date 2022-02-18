Sonam Kapoor mistakenly lands in Lahore on Valentine’s Day

A Valentine’s Day tweet by Sonam Kapoor for her husband Anand Ahuja created quite a storm on social media after fans pointed out the couple’s location. Sonam’s romantic post for Anand on Valentine’s Day didn’t receive as much attention for the couple’s adorable photo as it did for their location: Lahore. The post went viral instantly and left many fans wondering how Sonam could possibly be in Lahore. Some people retweeted her post with nasty and crude comments too. It appeared, however, that Sonam had mistakenly set her location to Lahore instead of London. She deleted the post and retweeted the same photo with an updated location. Last year, Sonam’s husband had a campaign for his clothing line Bhaane shot on the streets of Lahore.













