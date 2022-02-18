Afghanistan primary source of polio incidence in Pakistan

Expressing Pakistan’s commitment to eradicate polio, Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said Afghanistan was the primary source of polio incidence in Pakistan’s two bordering provinces and required urgent international support to avert the humanitarian crisis including health emergency.

He said Pakistan was providing full support to 40 million Afghan people in need of basic amenities.

Imran said this while chairing a meeting of the National Task Force for Polio Eradication in Islamabad. Co-Founder Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates attended the meeting on his special invitation.

Welcoming Mr. Gates on his first ever visit to Pakistan, the prime minister thanked the Foundation for its continued support and partnership with the Government of Pakistan in polio eradication. He underlined that the government was fully committed and determined to polio eradication.

The prime minister directed the deputy commissioners of the districts adjoining the Afghan borders, particularly the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to remain vigilant and proactive against contamination of poliovirus.

Bill Gates thanked the prime minister for inviting him and extending warm hospitality on his first ever visit to Pakistan.

He highly appreciated the efforts of the leadership, health workers and parents for working tirelessly to ensure that polio never paralyzes a child again.

Bill Gates said that despite Covid-19 restrictions, Pakistan had performed amazingly and has continued with polio vaccinations.

The National Task Force on Polio Eradication paid tributes to 36 frontline workers and 14 law enforcement personnel who lost their lives during the polio vaccination to the children across the country.

Earlier, the task force was briefed that Pakistan had completed one year of zero polio incidence. However, the virus has been detected in environmental samples in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan province.

It was apprised that the national level polio vaccination campaigns had been launched in December, 2021 and January, 2022 with the integration of routine immunizations for children.

There is effective coordination among federal and provincial governments with support from law enforcement agencies for provision of security in risk areas.

The provincial governments apprised the meeting about resources allocated towards polio campaign and expressed full commitment towards making Pakistan polio free.

Earlier, the prime minister had a one-on-one meeting with Bill Gates and also hosted a lunch in his honor that was attended by Federal Ministers Shaukat Tarin, Asad Umer, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Khusro Bakhtiar, SAPM Dr. Faisal Sultan, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Ministers of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Prime Minister AJK.

Meanwhile, the prime minister in a tweet said it was a pleasure to welcome Bill Gates who came to Pakistan on his invitation.

“On behalf of our nation I thank him for his immense contribution towards polio eradication & poverty alleviation initiatives,” Imran Khan added.

Pak-Austria ties: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday emphasized the need to further expand and deepen ties between Pakistan and Austria in diverse sectors, including higher education, renewable energy, Information Technology and tourism.

The prime minister said this during a phone call with Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

Their conversation focused on review of bilateral ties, situation in Afghanistan, and peace and stability in the region.

Stressing the importance of economic dimensions of Pakistan-Austria relations, the prime minister appreciated Austrian investments and commercial collaboration with Pakistan.

He stated that Pakistan-Austria Fachhochschule-lnstitute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was an exemplary manifestation of bilateral partnership, and desired enhanced collaboration in the field of higher education.

As regards Afghanistan, the prime minister stressed that the international community must take urgent steps toward addressing the humanitarian crisis and preventing an economic collapse in the neighbouring country.

He also highlighted the need for practical engagement to help realize the goals of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

The chancellor thanked the prime minister for efficient handling of the situation and evacuation of Austrians and others from Afghanistan.

He also agreed on further deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

The prime minister extended an invitation to the federal chancellor to visit Pakistan.