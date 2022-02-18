In Belgium visit, COAS discusses Afghan situation

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is on an official visit to Belgium. During the visit, COAS called on Mr Stefano Sannino, Secretary General of the European External Action Services (EEAS) and General Claudio Graziano, Chairman of the EU Military Committee. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations with EU were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and earnestly look forward to enhance mutual cooperation based on common interests. EU dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to play their role for increased collaboration with Pakistan at all levels.













