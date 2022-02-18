Opposition’s criticism on POL prices without alternative solution unjustified: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday called out the opposition for unjustified criticism on the increase of petroleum products’ prices in the country. He, in a tweet, said the opposition parties were criticizing the price hike in petroleum products but failed to provide an alternative which, he believed, was the main aspect of any criticism. He asked the opposition whether the government should not increase the oil prices if they jumped to $95 per barrel from $60 in the international market. He said the opposition, in such a scenario, should bring forth a ‘magic lamp,’ if they had any.













