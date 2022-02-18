No attempt to create political unrest will succeed: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that no attempt of the opposition parties to create political unrest in the country would succeed.

He said the opposition would face defeat like past as failure was their destiny.

In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar maintained that the opposition was trying to revive its politics by bragging about the no-confidence move. However, the dead politics of the opposition would not revive through such tactics, he said and advised the opposition parties to stop making claims.

The CM asserted that the government would not be afraid of the negative tactics of the opposition. Even a united opposition could not dare to counter Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. The anti-development elements could not hoodwink the people through propaganda and the masses would not forgive those who were trying to create political unrest, he added. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved grant of Rs 19 million for the treatment of 24 deserving patients in different medical institutions.

In this regard, the chief minister has reiterated that funds would be provided for medical treatment of the needy as serving ailing humanity was a priority of the incumbent government and the essence of democracy. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval to hold the traditional horse and cattle show in March in the provincial metropolis. He directed to make the best arrangements for the show as the cabinet standing committee for finance and development has sanctioned Rs 677 million for the purpose.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the chief minister said this show would highlight and promote the traditional culture and history. The government would revive the traditional culture of carnivals to project civilisation of the province, he added.