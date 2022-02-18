IHC gives NAB one month to ‘prepare’ for Avenfield case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted time to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till March 21 for preparation in appeals of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and her husband Muhammad Safdar in the Avenfield property reference.

Maryam and Safdar appeared before a division bench of the court comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani.

Special Prosecutor NAB Azhar Sadiq adopted the stance that he had been appointed special prosecutor recently and required some time to go through the case record. He prayed the court to grant him four weeks for case study.

Maryam’s Counsel Irfan Qadir said he had raised some points before the court and it had placed a question before the NAB. The case proceeding in the appeals would not go for longer once the NAB gives answer, he added.

The prosecutor said the defence was thinking that it was a matter of just two documents, adding that he was trying his best to study the whole case in four weeks.

The prosecutor said he had many things to speak but it was court which would take the decision on the matter.

Lawyer Amjad Pervaiz said the NAB Ordinance asked to conclude the case in thirty days.

The court remarked that Amjad Pervaiz had been absent due to sickness and many thirty days had passed in between.

The NAB had also brought the same plea to decide the matter in 30 days, the court said. The court said it had also given time to Irfan Qadir for case study. The court subsequently granted time to the NAB prosecutor for case study and adjourned the case till March 21. The court remarked that it would hear the case on a daily basis if it considered it necessary on the next hearing.