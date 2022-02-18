Over 50,000 saplings to be planted in Sukkur

Around 50,000 saplings will be planted in the Sukkur district under the “Clean and Green Campaign” is being launched by district administration on Friday.

Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari, at a meeting held in his office, said efforts should be made to make this campaign success. He also asked the forest department to collaborate with the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in tree plantation in urban areas. Advisor visits Sukkur headquarters hospital

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Thursday visited the District headquarters hospital Sukkur. Arslan directed the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar to provide best health facilities to the poor patients.

He checked the attendance of doctors and paramedics in emergency ward and inquired about the provision of free medicines to the patients there.