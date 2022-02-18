Community policing being promoted to restore public trust: IG Punjab

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that Punjab Police is promoting IT based and community policing to protect the lives and property of citizens. By facilitating citizens through service delivery, not only problems of citizens are being solved but also the atmosphere of trust and cooperation between police and citizens is being made better.

He said that the role of the supervisory officers in immediate solution of problems of the citizens is of fundamental importance as these officers with their role and professionalism provide guidance to the entire unit and motivate them to serve the people. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that departmental promotion in fact leads to increase in responsibilities and police officers should perform their duties with diligence.

IG Punjab said that with the effective use of modern technology, traditional police station culture is being eradicated and steps are being taken under a comprehensive strategy to improve the working of police stations. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that every complaint received from 1787 IGP Complaint Center and Prime Minister’s Portal is resolved within the stipulated timeline.

IG Punjab said that lady police officers are deployed in field postings so that they may work alongside male officers. He said that equal attention and resources to operations as well as to investigation wing are being ensured. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that reward and punishment policy is being followed and strict action is being taken against those responsible for corruption and abuse of power under zero tolerance. He expressed these views while talking to the officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhaw Police Junior Command Course who were on a study visit to the Central Police Office . The delegation from Provincial Services Academy Peshawar included 19 men and 5 lady DSPs and two faculty members who were briefed on the working of Punjab Police, crime fighting policy and modern reforms.

Additional IG Operations and DIG Operations while briefing the participants about the working and projects of Punjab Police said that Punjab Police is paying equal attention to crime eradication and public service delivery and due to timely operations, significant decrease in graph of crime has been recorded in the province.

The officers in the delegation termed the zero tolerance policy on free registration of FIR as a very good initiative of Punjab Police. IG Punjab also answered the queries raised by the officers covering various issues. Appreciating the IT projects of Punjab Police, the police officers in the delegation termed them as exemplary for other departments. At the end of the visit, commemorative souvenirs were exchanged between IG Punjab and the head of the delegation.