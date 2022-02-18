Football stadium to be completed in August: Wahab

Administrator Karachi, Sindh governments Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the construction of the football stadium at Kakri Ground in Lyari will be completed by August this year. “Gymnasium and other development works will be completed on time. Kakri Ground is historically important for the Jiyalas. Anyone else was elected from this area but Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is serving Lyari,” the Administrator added.

He said that the construction of a sports complex at Kikri Ground would provide sports facilities to the local people. “Boxing courts will be set up to provide world-class sports facilities to the locals, he said, adding that Kakri Ground covers an area of 3.5 acres and a complete sports complex is being developed on it.

He directed the Project Director to set up a treatment plant on the drain passing along Kakri Ground so that its water could be used for planting trees and plants. “After the completion of this project, the people here will be able to breathe in the open air and the youth will be able to use their potential,” he said.

Administrator Karachi said that PPP’s vision is to carry out development works in all areas without any discrimination. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the present federal government is anti-people “Federal ministers say petrol is not expensive when vehicles are running on the roads, international food franchises are open, so there is no inflation. If you can’t serve the poor, you can’t reduce inflation, don’t make fun of them,” he said.

Responding to a question from media persons, the Administrator Karachi said that such an increase in petrol prices has raised the voices of the people but it has not affected the federal government. He said that people of Lyari love PPP and Bilawal Bhutto. “PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants the people to be truly served and development work to continue,” said the Administrator.