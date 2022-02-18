Govt committed to improving IBCC standards: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said that the government was committed to uplift the standards of service delivery for the people at government offices.

During his visit here at Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) Secretariat , he said that the shift of 40% of the applicants on the online portal was a testament to the efforts of IBCC.

Shafqat Mahmood commended the IBCC’s efforts to facilitate the public and bring transparency in official affairs through the use of modern technology and the digitization of verification and equity processes.

Sharing the IBCC achievements and challenges, Secretary IBCC, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah said that after the launch of E-Portal and smartphone app for equivalence 40% of the applicants were applying through online portal and get their equivalence certificates at their doorstep.

Dr Mallah also briefed about the new initiatives of IBCC including the launch of E-Office, Service oriented Website, Complaint Redressal Mechanism etc.

It is to mention here that IBCC Karachi Regional Office has been shifted to Plot No. ST-2, Liaquat Memorial Library, Stadium Road, Karachi which will be inaugurated by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood in the first week of March.

The secretary IBCC also presented the first-ever published annual report of IBCC during the 50 year’s history to the minister.