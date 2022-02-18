Women empowerment central pillar of development: Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Thursday said that women empowerment and protection of their rights is a central pillar of Pakistan development paradigm. She said this while addressing virtually the third extraordinary session of the Ministerial Council of the Women Development Organization of the OIC. She said the constitution of Pakistan guarantees fundamental rights to both men and women in the light of Islamic injunctions and protects women against discrimination and exploitation. She said Pakistan is a signatory to several international commitments on gender equality and women’s rights. The Minister said the government had taken concrete steps to strengthen legislation related to violence against women, ensure economic participation and inheritance to women folk. She said protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Act, 2022 had been enacted. Shireen Mazari said the Kafaalat program has successfully been rolled out, driving financial and digital inclusion for around eight million women.













