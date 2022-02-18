Haleem inaugurates mobile kitchen in Karachi

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, inaugurated “Ehsaas Koi Bhooka na Soye” Kitchen van service in Karachi on Thursday by distributing food among the needy persons near Empress Market Saddar Karachi.

PTI Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Khuram Sherzaman, PTI Karachi President Bilal Abdul Gaffar, Director Pakistan Baitul Mal Sindh Adnan Majeed and others were also present at the occasion.

Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye (EKBNS) program’ is a policy initiative under umbrella of Ehsaas program of the federal government aimed at eliminating hunger through provision of free food to needy and deserving in different cities and towns of Pakistan.

Haleem Adil Sheikh while speaking at the occasion said that welfare initiatives like EKBNS program and Panahgah project were realistic illustration of vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan under which needy and deserving people across the country were getting food and shelter free of cost at 27 Panahgahs as well as by mobile kitchens.

An MoU was signed, the other day, for provision of free food facility through mobile kitchen vans in Sindh under that 3 vehicles would operate in Karachi while 4 others would serve the needy in other cities of the province, he said adding that over half a million needy people have benefited by Panahgahs only in Sindh.

Haleem Adil said that Ehsaas program was aimed at care and welfare of the poor and needy population of country as earlier Rs. 200 billion were distributed as cash assistance to deserving households during Covid-19 lock down.

He said that PTI government has issued health card to ensure access of masses to better health care facilities across the country and CNIC of residents of KPK and Punjab provinces could be used as health card.

Haleem Adil said that easy loans were being disbursed under Kamyab Jawan Program so that youth could start business and financially stabilize themselves and also contribute in economic development of the country as enhancing income was the only solution to deal with negative effects of rising inflation.

Federal government is going to start ‘Kamyab Pakistan’ program soon for disbursement of small loans for setting up small scale businesses and increase their income.

PTI Parliamentary leader Khurram Sherzaman speaking at the occasion paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for initiating social security and welfare programs for destitute population in line with principles of Riyasat-e-Madina and said that such programs were never envisioned in history of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is steering the country on path of sustainable growth and welfare of people and eliminating royalist approach from the country, he said adding that Ehsaas program was functional across the country to support the needy along with loans and employment opportunities to youth while EKBNS and Panahgah projects were also operational now in Sindh from Karachi to Kashmore.

PTI Karachi president Bilal Abdul Gaffar said that PTI government, on footsteps of Riyasat-e-Madina, begun another special program for poor and needy citizens of Pakistan and they would be able to get free food and shelter in a respectful manner.

For the first time in Pakistan banking sector was issuing loans to youth under Kamyab Jawan program that would promote SME sector as well as economic activities in the country, Billal Gaffar said adding that under Ehsaas cash assistance Rs 65 billion were disbursed in Sindh in transparent manner without reference and bribe. He said that Esaas program was recognized by the World Bank as the best social security program in the world.

Director Baitul Mal Sindh Adnan speaking at the occasion informed that there were 5 Panahgahs (shelter homes) working in different areas of Karachi while three other Panahgahs were set up in Hyderabad, Sukkur and Gambat cities of Sindh.

He said that Pakistan Bait ul Mal was also providing financial assistance to deserving patients, students, differently able persons and widows in health, education, and skill development sectors.