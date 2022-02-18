5,500 lawyers get health cards

Adviser to Prime Minister and Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer-ud-din Babar Awan on Thursday distributed Insaf Sehat Cards among the lawyers of Islamabad Bar Association.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony here, the minister said about 5,500 lawyers of Islamabad and their families would benefit from the facility.

Awan said the facility was being extended on the directions of the prime minister to provide coverage to every deserving citizen of Pakistan, under which the eligible person would be entitled to an annual healthcare worth Rs 1,000,000.

Awan highlighted three important milestones of the government. The first was the universal health coverage under the Sehat Sahulat Programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said. “It is a step towards a welfare state,” he remarked.

The second important landmark, he said, was the effective handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pakistan’s response to the global pandemic received praise from all over the world, he added.

Awan said that Rs 400 billion were utilized under different schemes to provide direct relief to people all across the country during the contagion..