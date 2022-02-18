CAS witnesses concluding ceremony of Inter-Band Competition

Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Thursday witnessed the concluding ceremony of PAF Inter-Band Competition 2021-22, as chief guest, culminated at PAF Complex.

General discipline, dress and instruments inspection, marching in columns and drawing different patterns were part of a three-day annual Musical Fiesta, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release.

The four PAF Brass Band Units displayed dexterity of professionalism and created magic with their tunes. Moreover, in connection to Diamond Jubilee celebrations of independence of Pakistan, a special saga was performed by all participating units.

While playing tunes of national and folk songs, all Band Units drew collectively the digit “75 surrounded by Crescent.”

Besides, Brass and Pipers Bands from Sister Services, Student Bands of Saleem Nawaz Fazaia College, PAF Base Masroor and Fazaia Inter College, PAF Base Minhas also participated as guest performers. The chief guest awarded trophies and prizes to Winner Band, Best Band Master and Best individual performers. He also appreciated performance and artistic pursuits of all the participants.