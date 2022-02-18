Sarwar addresses pressing demands of university students

A pressing demand of 10,000 students of 41 law colleges affiliated with Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan was accepted, On the direction of Governor of Punjab and Chancellor Chaudhry Sarwar, Bahauddin Zakariya University also issued a notification of reserved decision of the Syndicate regarding students. After the notification, the students have also got the right to file appeal to Governor of Punjab.

According to details, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Governor Punjab and Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor House, Lahore in which Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Dr. Rashid Mansoor, Special Secretary Abdul Rehman Shah , Additional Secretary Higher Education Punjab Ghulam Sagheer Shahid, Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi, Registrar Bahauddin Zakariya University Sohaib Rashid, Controller of Examinations Dr. Amanullah and others also participated.

In the meeting, Governor Punjab and Chancellor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar was briefed by the Vice Chancellor and others about the issues including obstruction in the examinations of students of 41 law colleges affiliated to the university. They informed the Governor of Punjab that a syndicate meeting of the university has been held regarding the colleges and their students affiliated to the university but the decision has not been issued yet, on which the Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar while expressing strong displeasure said that if the decision has been made then why it was not issued, no one will be allowed to play with the future of the students, the Governor added.

Governor Punjab & Chancellor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar immediately instructed Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University to issue a notification of the decision taken in the syndicate soon after which the university also issued a formal notification of the decision taken in the syndicate. Now students will also be able to appeal to the Chancellor of Universities, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for other issues including their examinations.

In the meeting, Governor of Punjab & Chancellor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar asked the Vice Chancellor that if there was any breach of rules in affiliation process of colleges with Bahauddin Zakariya University and other matters, a formal inquiry should be held to determine the culprits and disciplinary action should be taken in the light of all the facts. Students of Pakistan are our future, we will not tolerate any hindrance in their education, we have to ensure that maximum facilities are provided to them. I would like to make it clear that no injustice will be tolerated with the students and merit and transparency will be ensured in all matters including affiliation of colleges with the universities. Where the rules are being violated, action will be taken against those responsible in accordance with the university law, he added.