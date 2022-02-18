KP police chief inaugurates blood donation camp in Mardan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari inaugurated a three-day blood donation camp at Mardan Police Lines on Thursday.

The event has been organised by Mardan Police, with the collaboration of Fatimid Foundation, Frontier Foundation and Mardan Medical Complex. The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Commissioner Mardan Abdul Jabbar, DIG Yaseen Farooq, MPAs Malik Shaukat, Amir Farzand, Zahir Shah Toru, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif, Mardan chamber office-bearers, traders and journalists. A large number of thallasemia affected children also attended the event.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari said that blood donation was a sacred cause and it saved the lives of millions of people the world over. He said that the children of today were the future of the country and added that three-day event would donate blood to many thalassemia affected children in Mardan and other districts where needed. He said Narcotics Eradication Teams had been formed across the province to arrest drug smugglers and stop drug smuggling in the province.

“NETs personnel in the province have recovered around 1000kg crystal meth (ice), over 5000kg heroin, 26000kg charas, thousands of liquor bottles. We believe that actions against drugs would ensure a better future for the country and the coming generations,” he added.

He asked the people to cooperate with the police by pointing out crimes and drug trafficking so that society can be purged of crimes and drugs. Regional Police Officer Yaseef Farooq, DPO Dr Zahidullah and other officers also donated blood at the camp, which would conclude on February 19.