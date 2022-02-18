Progress on beautification project of Shaheed Benazirabad reviewed

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar Thursday visited Nawabshah-Sakrand road to inspect tree plantation and coloring project in connection with making the district green and beautiful. He also visited Sakrand bypass and inspected beautification program of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto flyover. During visit DC instructed officials of provincial highway department to complete the tree plantation, coloring and installation of sign boards on roads leading from Nawabshah to other towns of the district. The DC also inspected construction drainage nullah at and instructed officials Bucheri Road to accomplish the scheme at the earliest in order to resolve the issues of drainage disposal and transport of local population. Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Muhammad Saleem Jatoi and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.













