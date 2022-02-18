Delimitation of constituencies for LG polls formed for Larkana Division

Regional Election Commissioner of Larkana Division Muhammad Hajan Abbasi Thursday said in a statement that the preliminary delimitation of constituencies have been formed in connection with the local government elections. In this regard, District Election Commissioner Larkana, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot offices have been published and posted lists of constituencies. Any objections to the initial delimitation would be lodged in the office of the Regional Election Commissioner/Delimitation Authority Larkana located on the second floor of the Commissioner Building Larkana upto March 04, 2022, during the office hours.













