Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, February 18, 2022


Delimitation of constituencies for LG polls formed for Larkana Division

APP

Regional Election Commissioner of Larkana Division Muhammad Hajan Abbasi Thursday said in a statement that the preliminary delimitation of constituencies have been formed in connection with the local government elections. In this regard, District Election Commissioner Larkana, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot offices have been published and posted lists of constituencies. Any objections to the initial delimitation would be lodged in the office of the Regional Election Commissioner/Delimitation Authority Larkana located on the second floor of the Commissioner Building Larkana upto March 04, 2022, during the office hours.

Submit a Comment