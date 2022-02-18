Opposition miserably failed in Parliament: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that opposition had failed miserably in Parliament to play a constructive role and resorted to cheap tricks to disrupt the proceeding of House. Talking to media persons at Parliament House, flanked by Senator Waleed Iqbal, he said the opposition deliberately tried to create chaos in the house but the government successfully passed the legislation.

Faisal Javed, who is also Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, said the opposition’s threat to bring no-confidence motion was for blackmailing government for National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but they would not succeed in their mission.He said that opposition had made claims during legislation on Finance Bill, but faced defeat.He thanked government allies’ parties, adding that they had always proved that they were with the government. He said that opposition had held public meetings, marches and announced resignations which were flopped.He said that ‘Maqsood ‘Chaprasi’ was the actual problem of opposition, adding that how billions of rupees came into the accounts of Rs15000 salary employees.

The senator said that Shahbaz Sharif had to answer it.He said that now again they were talking about no confidence to blackmail the government for NRO. He said that opposition would also face defeat in next General Elections 2023. He said that World Bank Report had praised Pakistan GDP growth. He said that Bloomberg report in front of us and world economic forum report was also acknowledged ‘Ehsaas’ programme.

Faisal Javed said that the government had made it clear that NRO would not be given to the opposition at any cost. He said that opposition parties had same issues and corruptions so they were together. He said that opposition would face defeat in general elections 2023.

Senator Waleed Iqbal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no concern about the opposition meetings, as they held same meetings before but got nothing.He said that government would complete its tenure and opposition have to wait till general elections 2023. He said that opposition despite majority in Senate was unable to do anything than what else they can.