Travesty of Justice

The purpose of an impartial and fair justice system is to dispense judgments based on facts and ethics. Good enough for the ideal world portrayed in textbooks but what to do when petty egos and sinister agendas are hell-bent to strip the courts of their due jurisdiction? The direction taken by social media influencer Qandeel Baloch’s tragic murder case is definitely tragic but nothing out of the ordinary. Calling the trial court’s prior sentencing under Pakistan Penal Code Section 311 erroneous, the Lahore High Court has allowed the murderer to walk free in light of pardon by his (and the victim’s) parents–being decried far and wide as the last nail in the coffin of our broken justice system.

Killing others in the name of “honour” or whatever archaic and backward thinking one has should send them behind bars.

And while the letter of law might be followed, the glaring absence of its spirit cannot be overlooked. Some may remark how Diyat is in turn recognition of a crime and that the aggrieved has decided to restore order but no matter their intent, such rulings tragically inspire the accused and may even be twisted into a form of self-protection. Let’s kill today and beg for forgiveness tomorrow.

Baloch’s parents’ insistence on the release of their son despite previously leading a media campaign against him is a part of wider patriarchal illusions that would take generations to recede if appropriate measures are taken under the state’s supervision.

Although the federation and the Punjab province passed witness protection legislation in 2015 and 2018, their implementation is yet to be achieved.

Cases of similar nature such as those relating to alleged murderers and rapists such as Zahir Jaffer and Usman Mirza have been in the national spotlight but their progression is tricky. Though the state intervened in Mirza’s case when the victims were pressurised to withdraw the case, the road to transparent justice is still a long way to go.

Not long ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to bring necessary changes in existing legislation related to the criminal justice system. It’s a step in the right direction, but the task is of monumental difficulties especially when there’s a lack of political cohesion. If influential movers and shakers play their cards well, some substantial progress could be made in this regard. After all, due process and the law must be upheld in a country that almost resembles the Wild West when it comes to justice. *