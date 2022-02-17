CLAS holds discussion on national security policy at TMUC

ISLAMABAD: Centre for Law and Security – CLAS held a round table discussion on ‘Perspectives of the National Security Policy’ on 16 February 2022 at The Millennium Universal College TMUC, Islamabad says a press release.

The speakers at the event were Amb (Retd.) Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General, Institute of Security Studies Islamabad, Dr. Usman Chohan, Director of Economic Affairs and National Development, Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies, Amb (Retd.) Seema Ilahi Baloch, and Deputy Inspector General of Police, National Police Bureau, Saqib Sultan. The event was moderated by Mr. Rehman Azhar, Executive Director at the Centre for Law and Security.

Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry stated that the policy provides a broad strategy for dealing with a wide range of issues. He called the strategy a good idea and mentioned that the policy discusses the safety, security and dignity of citizens which has never been talked about before. He further went on to state that what was missing was a comprehensive implementation framework. He also said that there should be political consensus on implementation regarding the policy, which will benefit the entire country.

Dr Usman Chohan said that economic security is the core of national security. He termed this policy as a good initiative since Pakistan needs to signal its narrative to the world. He went on to discuss economic justice and how the policy skims over the justice system. He said for economics, justice needs to be efficient. Regarding implementation, ministries have to be in sync.

DIG Saqib Sultan highlighted the policy challenges, such as narcotics. He also discussed the need to address radicalisation and an equitable justice system. He further stated that there should be cohesion between federal and provincial governments to facilitate internal security and achieve the objectives of this policy.

Seema Ilahi Baloch stated that the report is comprehensive and inclusive. She also mentioned that when we say the core of the national security policy is economic security, at its essence is human security. She further went on to explain the need to control terrorism, extremism, and narcotics. She also discussed how the inclusion of gender security is a big step forward for the Government, as this is a big issue in Pakistan. Finally, she said that if the goal is to achieve national security, the foundation should be human security and it is only then that everything will start improving.

The discussion was followed a question and answer session. The concluding remarks were delivered by Mr. Rehman Azhar. The round table ended by the guests receiving shields as a token of thanks by the Centre for Law and Security.