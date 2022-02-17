PSL 7 matches’ security reviewed

LAHORE: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore Dr Abid Khan on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements for the players and spectators of PSL 7th Edition matches in Qadaffi Stadium.

During his visit to Gadaffi Stadium along with SSP Operations and SP Security, he directed the officers to remain high alert and implement the security plan for the PSL matches, adding that effective measures had been taken to provide foolproof security to the players and the spectators.

The DIG also appreciated the performance of policemen deployed for security duty and said that 8000 police personnel including 11 SPs, 41 DSPs, 103 inspectors and 510 upper subordinates had been deputed for the security of PSL matches.

As many as 73 teams of Elite Force, 102 Dolphin Squad and 82 teams of PRU were performing the duties at residential place where the teams were boarding, routes, Gaddafi Stadium and its surrounding areas.

As many as 65 police pickets have also been set up at Gadaffi Stadium and its surrounding areas, he maintained. Dr Abid Khan said that six vigilance teams have been formed to monitor the security arrangements, adding that security officials had been directed to remain high alert and keep a vigilant eye on any suspicious activities.

He said that Lahore police had complete support of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, district administration, PCB and law enforcement agencies to ensure security so that people could enjoy these matches in peaceful atmosphere.