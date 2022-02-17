Man arrested for torturing son to death

FAISALABAD:Lundianwala police have arrested a man on the charge of torturing his son to death over his refusal to do some domestic works. A police spokesman said on Thursday that Munir Ali, a resident of Chak 59/7, asked his son Shan Ali to do some domestic work, but he refused to obey his command. It infuriated his father, who tied him with a rope and tortured him. Resultantly, the young boy received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, while the accused managed to escape from the scene. However, the police arrested the accused later on.













