PBCC awards central contracts to 17 players

Islamabad: The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has awarded central contracts to 17 players for a term of six months from January to June 2022.

The central contracts were given to players who had performed notably well in the recent Blind Cricket competitions.

The players would receive the monthly Honorarium for the term of next six in three categories including

A (Rs 17,500 per month)

B (Rs 14,500 per month)

C (Rs 12,500 per month), said a press release issued here.

Category A players include Nisar Ali, Badar Munir;

Category B: Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Akram, Anees Javed;

Category C: Riasat Khan, Moeen Aslam, Fakhar Abbas, Mati Ullah, Shahzeb Haider, Haroon Khan, Muhammad Safdar, Israr Hassan, Ayub Khan, Faisal Mehmood, Sana Ullah Khan.