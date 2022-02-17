Senate passed resolution for women empowerment

ISLAMABAD: Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution recommending the government to take initiatives for empowerment of women and make them equal players in decision-making related to climate change and sustainability.

The resolution moved by Senator Seemee Ezdi commended the efforts of women and girls leading efforts in climate change-related matters to build a more sustainable future for all. It acknowledged that the women were effective and powerful leaders and change-maker for climate adaptation and mitigation.

The resolution also appreciated that the barriers were being removed by the parliament and the government to create linkages between gender, environment, and sustainable development. In connection with the 30th anniversary of Kojhlay incident in Azerbaijan, Senate also passed a resolution urging the international community to bring peace in the region.

The resolution moved by Senator Kauda Babar endorsed to congratulate Azerbaijan for getting its occupied territories liberated. The resolution reaffirmed Pakistan’s eternal support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.