PMC to address issues of Balochistan’s medical students

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical Commission Council on Thursday decided to make the final policy for the regularization of students already enrolled in three newly recognized medical colleges of Balochistan.

According to PMC, the council and Chief Secretary Balochistan discussed the matter of regularization of students inducted in the three public medical colleges of Balochistan prior to their recognition.

In the Council meeting, the Chief Secretary Balochistan, Secretary Health Balochistan, and the Principals of the three newly recognized medical colleges gave a detailed briefing to the Council on the issue of regularization of students who were irregularly inducted in three public medical colleges of Balochistan.

The three medical colleges included Jhalawan Medical College, Khuzdar, Makran Medical College, Turbat and Loralai Medical College, Loralai, which were recognized and registered with the authority in 2021.

It added that the Medical and Dental Council had been proactively attending to these issues and directed the authority to prepare a detailed report on an urgent basis for further discussion with the Government of Baluchistan till the conclusion of the issues.

It was agreed that the Council and the Chief Secretary Balochistan would schedule another meeting within the next 15 days to consider the issue in detail.

It was decided that the issues of the aspirant students would be duly considered while ensuring no legal mandate of merit and transparency was violated, in the best interest of all concerned.