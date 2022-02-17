Zahid to miss Test team training camp due to PSL 7

KARACHI: Zahid Mahmood will be unavailable for the Test team’s training camp ahead of home series against Australia after he was endorsed by Islamabad United for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7.

United chose Mahmood, who is a part of Pakistan’s Test crew against Australia, after their captain Shadab Khan was ruled out from the following game, supporting from injury.

In the meantime, an additional a player Irfanullah Shah will miss the camp after he was COVID-19 positive. In his place, Mohammad Zeeshan was added to the list of extra players which also includes Aaliyan Mehmood (Sindh), Ahmad Bashir (Central Punjab), Ali Usman (Southern Punjab), Arshadullah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haseebullah (Balochistan), Mohammad Ali (Central Punjab), Raza-ul-Hasan (Balochistan) and Taj Wali (Balochistan).

The following players are included in the Karachi camp 2022:

Azhar Ali (Central Punjab)

Fawad Alam (Sindh)

Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan)

Nauman Ali (Northern)

Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Saud Shakeel (Sindh)

Zahid Mahmood (Sindh)

Reserves:

Mohammad Abbas (Southern Punjab)

Yasir Shah (Balochistan)