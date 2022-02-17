PFA seized 1400 liter adulterated milk

MULTAN: The dairy safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 400 liters of unhealthy milk during its crackdown against adulterated milk across Punjab here on Thursday.

According to DG PFA Rafaqat, PFA team found around 400 liters of contamination of harmful chemicals, powder, milk which was to be supplied to various dairy shops across the district, seized.

The DG said the grand operation was underway across the province against adulteration mafia on directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab.