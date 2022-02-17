Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high-rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Ms Sidra Annar, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted in Islamabad Capital Territory under Interior Division, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Capital Development Authority on a deputation basis with immediate effect and until further orders.

Meanwhile Ms Anem Sajid Malik has assumed the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-18/PAS) in Establishment Division.