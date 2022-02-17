HBL PSL 7: schedule for today, Feb 17

As the seventh season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is moving towards the end of the season games, the level of energy among cricketers, fans and experts has increased a lot.

PSL fever has grasped the nation’s attention as it has set a new trend on social media.

Only one match is scheduled today. In today’s clash, scorching Islamabad United will clash with Yellow Storm Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore at 7:30pm.

The United are presently at the third spot, while the Zalmi are at the fourth spot of the points table.

Both the teams look to fortify their position in order to be the PSL 7 champions.