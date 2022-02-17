Opposition’s criticism on POL prices without alternative solution unjustified: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday called out the opposition for unjustified criticism on the increase of petroleum products prices in the country.

He, in a tweet, said the opposition parties were criticizing the price hike in petroleum products but failed to provide an alternative which, he believed, was the main aspect of any criticism.

اپوزیشن کی جماعتیں پٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں اضافے پر تنقید کر رہی ہیں لیکن کسی بھی تنقید کا اہم پہلو یہ ہوتا ہے کہ آپ متبادل دیتے ہیں اب اپوزیشن بتائے کہ بین الاقوامی منڈی میں تیل 60 ڈالر سے 95 ڈالر پر پہنچ جائے تو حکومت قیمت کیسے نہ بڑھائے ؟ کوئ جادو کا چراغ ہے تو بتا دیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 17, 2022

He asked the opposition whether the government should not increase the oil prices if they jumped to $95 per barrel from $60 in the international market.

He said the opposition, in such a scenario, should bring forth a ‘magic lamp,’ if they had any.