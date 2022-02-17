Exhibition to pay tribute to Sadequain tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: An exhibition titled “Seher e Sadequain” (The Magic of Sadequain) to pay tribute to the legendary artist Sadequain on his 35th death anniversary will be held at Gallery

6 tomorrow.

The art expo will be inaugurated by the Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan Woulter Plomp at 4:00 p.m., while opening for general public participation will be at 5:15 p.m. and conclude at 7:00 p.m. This research-based curated exposition will showcase the artwork of 17 contemporary artists to honor the celebrated virtuoso in various forms.

Curator of this exhibit, Dr. Arjumand Faisel shared during the preview, “The contemporary artists who have not met the legend, often express that they get an enchanting feeling when they stand in front of Sadequain’s artworks. They are inspired by its magic.”

“They have worked in different genres to pay their tributes to the maestro on his 35th death anniversary. Each artist has presented a different aspect of the life or artworks of Sadequain. I am delighted to present our reverence through this incredible research-based curated exhibition”, he added further.

On Sadequain and his enthralling personality, Dr. Arjumand expressed “The presence of Sadequain created a surrealistic ambiance, wherever he sat. He used to enrich everyone with his well-articulated thoughts that flowed like the Euphrates, drenching the souls around him. His fingers danced on the surfaces like rhythmical ballerinas. The combination of brilliant art, spontaneous poetry and superb conversation with excellent Urdu vocabulary made it a fascinating experience that was not only captivating but also mesmerizing for all. For me, the numinous spell bounding effect lasts even today”.

The showcase, unveiling the works of creatives in the form of paintings, prints, sculptures, drawing, and ceramics, will remain open till 24th February from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.